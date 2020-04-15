Osisko gold royalties Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OR)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 539 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 600% compared to the typical volume of 77 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $2,952,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 630.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 142,518 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 180,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 277,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 101,229 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 60.03%. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0378 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Osisko gold royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nutrien Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share
Nutrien Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share
Wedbush Comments on Biogen Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Wedbush Comments on Biogen Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Decreased by B. Riley
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Decreased by B. Riley
Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Weibo
Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Weibo
Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Vail Resorts, Inc.
Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Vail Resorts, Inc.
Osisko gold royalties Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Osisko gold royalties Sees Unusually High Options Volume


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report