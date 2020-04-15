Osisko gold royalties Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 539 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 600% compared to the typical volume of 77 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $2,952,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 630.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 142,518 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 180,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 277,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 101,229 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 60.03%. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0378 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Osisko gold royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

