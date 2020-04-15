AlarmCom Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALRM)

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,562 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 864% compared to the average volume of 162 put options.

In other AlarmCom news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $42,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $857,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,678 shares of company stock worth $6,733,963. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in AlarmCom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AlarmCom by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 58,016 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in AlarmCom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,915,000. Man Group plc raised its position in AlarmCom by 393.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 45,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AlarmCom by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALRM. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. AlarmCom has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AlarmCom will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.