Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 400 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Consumer Edge lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.22%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

