Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Navient were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 851,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 443,020 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Navient by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 731,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 136,862 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Navient by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,840,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,544,000 after purchasing an additional 313,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Navient by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

NAVI opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68. Navient Corp has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.