Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of PFG opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.