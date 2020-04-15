Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,793,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,151,000 after acquiring an additional 775,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,774,000 after acquiring an additional 407,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after acquiring an additional 333,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $113.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.83. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.