Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWK opened at $133.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

