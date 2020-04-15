Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $945,000 Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,494,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,279,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $223,461,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.57.

In related news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE:A opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

