Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $966,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 68,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. Vertical Research began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

