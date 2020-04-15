Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $12.07 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $12,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,488,000 after purchasing an additional 57,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,694,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,377,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, VP Patricia Carr sold 232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $27,647.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $913,795.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $213,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,833 shares of company stock valued at $685,125 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $111.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

