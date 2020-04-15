Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

TROW stock opened at $101.93 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.