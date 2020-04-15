Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 269,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 353,291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXTR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,377,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,652,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,287,000 after purchasing an additional 374,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 36,948 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,492,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 111,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,964,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 68,821 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $338.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15. Extreme Networks, Inc has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

In related news, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

