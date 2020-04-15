Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 32,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,560,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,067,000 after purchasing an additional 51,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

