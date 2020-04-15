112,500 Shares in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $3,798,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 101.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.