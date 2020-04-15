Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. State Street Corp grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,356,000 after acquiring an additional 805,484 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,323,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,681,000 after buying an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 24,104.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,026,000 after buying an additional 486,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,562,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,360,000 after buying an additional 310,969 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average of $93.54. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.