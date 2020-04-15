Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,400 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra upgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $127.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.14.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

