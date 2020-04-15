Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,672,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 5,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Allstate by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 485,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,749,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Argus raised their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.13.

NYSE:ALL opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

