Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.9% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 41.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 47,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 33.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $3,400,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $204.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.95. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.98.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

