Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 87,800 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

