Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 34,592 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,592 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $33,286,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Paychex by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,854,000 after purchasing an additional 274,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,765,000 after buying an additional 141,907 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $11,749,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 446,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,958,000 after purchasing an additional 131,750 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average of $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

