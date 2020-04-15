General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at $3,451,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 235.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 68.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 27.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 692,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 151,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.18.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $701,075.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,598 shares of company stock worth $3,976,376 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

