JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock opened at $141.00 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.56. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.84.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.