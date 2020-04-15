Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $103.02 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.30. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $582,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,686 shares of company stock worth $762,900. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

