JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 price target (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.90.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,269.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,212.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1,314.76. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

