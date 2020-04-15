Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Position Boosted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 106,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.

Shares of NYSE PCK opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $10.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

