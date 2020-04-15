Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Trimmed by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $209.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

