Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,949 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its stake in AT&T by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.02.

AT&T stock opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

