Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $2.48 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,359 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $167.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

