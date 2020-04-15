Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 169 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $249.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.62 and its 200 day moving average is $254.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $2,010,493.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,880,092.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,308 shares of company stock worth $11,858,705 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

