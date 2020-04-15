Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 357,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

