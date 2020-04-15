Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 419 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $174.62 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.74.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

