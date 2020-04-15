JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $10.17 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,576 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after acquiring an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $173.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,258.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.91 and its 200 day moving average is $155.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

