Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $4.68 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,032,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,623 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,371,284,000 after acquiring an additional 149,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.57.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $283.95 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.66. The stock has a market cap of $174.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

