IMA Wealth Inc. Invests $28,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Target by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.68.

TGT opened at $108.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.48. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

