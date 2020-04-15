IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 696 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Aramark were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $109,160,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $19,083,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,520,000 after purchasing an additional 97,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARMK opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Aramark has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. Aramark’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg Creed acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at $61,912. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 71,400 shares of company stock worth $1,722,168 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Aramark from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

