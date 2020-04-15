Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $2.31 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,573,546,000 after purchasing an additional 877,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,873,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,364,372,000 after buying an additional 99,714 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,721,000 after buying an additional 248,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $815,047,000 after acquiring an additional 199,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $467,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC opened at $348.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.73. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $76,343.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.22.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.