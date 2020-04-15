Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACC opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 0.90.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

