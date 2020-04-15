Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,893 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.07% of SVB Financial Group worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB opened at $172.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.53. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.25.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total transaction of $270,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,413 shares of company stock worth $1,933,425 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.