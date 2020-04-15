Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 65 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gabelli upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. G.Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $291.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.67.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $287.63 on Wednesday. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.40 and its 200 day moving average is $304.25.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

