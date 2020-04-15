Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Up 7.1%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shares were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.25, approximately 351,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,048,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HL. TheStreet raised Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Scotiabank raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.73.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,643,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,429,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,063 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,923,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,826 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2,477.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,311,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

