Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Booking in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson analyst T. White now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $9.44. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,775.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2020 earnings at $37.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $77.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,855.81.

BKNG stock opened at $1,449.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,439.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1,838.43. Booking has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $22.49 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Booking by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

