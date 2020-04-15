Synchrony Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 19,842 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 569% compared to the average daily volume of 2,968 put options.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYF. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.42.
NYSE SYF opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.
In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.
About Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.
