Synchrony Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 19,842 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 569% compared to the average daily volume of 2,968 put options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYF. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.42.

NYSE SYF opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

