Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Decreased by Analyst

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brigham Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $581.39 million and a P/E ratio of 18.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 624.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Sult purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harold D. Carter purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,375 shares of company stock worth $246,060 over the last 90 days.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.76%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

