Tristate Capital Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSC)

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Tristate Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.51 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.09%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $332.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. Tristate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 28,433 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 2,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Also, CEO James F. Getz acquired 15,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,764 shares of company stock worth $490,056 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.