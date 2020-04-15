Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Wealth boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

NYSE WM opened at $99.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.59 and a 200-day moving average of $112.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,778,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $211,746.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

