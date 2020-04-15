Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 17,874 Shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of MYR Group worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in MYR Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 103,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in MYR Group by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 117,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

MYRG opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. MYR Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.73.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYRG. BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

