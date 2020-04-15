Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 214,134 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,134 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $13,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,725,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,804 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,750,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,612,000 after acquiring an additional 708,443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,918,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,044,000 after acquiring an additional 156,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,907,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,163,000 after purchasing an additional 856,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPW. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

