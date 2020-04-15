29,966 Shares in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IR. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.54. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.45.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726,324.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IR. Vertical Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.35.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

