Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 618,873 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,338,000 after purchasing an additional 780,749 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 157,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 25,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,876,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,622,000 after buying an additional 774,191 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.56.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

