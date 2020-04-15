Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $8.06 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $857,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 504,655 shares of company stock worth $90,795,132. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $205.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

